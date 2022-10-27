Warriors Top Forbes' List of 2022 NBA Team Values at $7B; Knicks 2nd, Lakers 3rd

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors top Forbes' latest NBA team valuation list at $7 billion, per Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum.

The Warriors' valuation improved by 25 percent year-to-year. The franchise finished No. 1 in revenue ($765 million after paying into revenue sharing) and operating income ($206 million), both the highest in NBA history, in a season capped by its fourth championship since 2015.

This marks the first time in the history of Forbes' NBA team valuation list, which spans over two decades, that the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks did not take the top spot.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.