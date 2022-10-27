76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.

While the Sixers have performed well below expectations thus far, Lowe admitted that he isn't sure how much of the chatter is reality and how much is pure speculation.

The 61-year-old Rivers is in the midst of his third season as head coach of the 76ers, and he has compiled an overall record of 101-58 with two playoff appearances thus far.

Philly hired Rivers in hopes of getting over the hump after struggling to get past the second round of the playoffs, but the issue has remained the same, as the Sixers were eliminated in the second round in each of Rivers' first two seasons at the helm.

Two years ago, the 76ers were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-23 record, but they were shocked by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round. Last season's second-round exit came at the hands of the Miami Heat in six games.

Despite their playoff shortcomings, the Sixers entered this season as a team expected to contend for an NBA Finals appearance and perhaps even a championship.

Key players like Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey returned from last year's team, as did perennial All-Star guard James Harden, who signed a new contract with the Sixers in free agency.

The 76ers also added some quality depth pieces in the form of De'Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and Danuel House.

For whatever reason, the team has not jelled as quickly as hoped. Their only win came against the Indiana Pacers, and three of their four losses have been by at least nine points.

Since first becoming an NBA head coach in 1999 with the Orlando Magic, Rivers has posted a 1,044-739 record and has been nearly automatic when it comes to leading his teams to the playoffs.

In 23 seasons with the Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers prior to this season, Rivers-led teams had qualified for the playoffs 18 times.

Included in those 18 playoff trips are two NBA Finals appearances and one NBA championship as head coach of the Celtics.

Rivers has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since the 2011-12 season, though, and it is fair to wonder if the Sixers' potential may be capped with him at the helm.

Given all Rivers has accomplished during his career, he may be given some leash to right the ship, but the Sixers can't afford to let things get away from them too much and potentially squander one of the NBA's most talented rosters.