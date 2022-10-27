Victor Wembanyama's Games to Be Streamed on New NBA App for 2022-23 Season

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

The new NBA app will stream projected No. 1 overall 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama's games this season, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Wembanyama plays for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France's top professional basketball tier, LNB Pro A. He has averaged 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the 4-1 team, which sits in third place.

Wembanyama, who stands at 7'3" without shoes, has been called the "best NBA prospect since LeBron James," per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

James himself called Wembanyama an "alien" and a "generational talent."

"Everybody has been labeling this unicorn thing," James said, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Willis. Everybody has been a unicorn for the last two years, but he's more like an alien. I've never seen -- no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.

"...His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, block shots ... He's for sure a generational talent."

The hype around Wembanyama recently skyrocketed after he starred in two exhibitions featuring his Metropolitans 92 versus fellow elite prospect Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite. He finished with 37 points (including seven three-pointers) and five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second.

The 18-year-old can't enter the NBA draft until next year, but for now, fans can watch him lead Metropolitans 92. The team has a 34-game LNB Pro A schedule that runs until May.