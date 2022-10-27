Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waive-Wire Adds After October 26

0 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic have run out of healthy point guards less than two weeks into the 2022 NBA season.

Jalen Suggs was shelved last week because of an ankle injury and Cole Anthony is now expected to miss time with an oblique injury.

The Magic were expecting to rely on Suggs and Anthony to do the majority of the ball-handling in their offense and now that plan has been blown up.

Orlando does not have a direct replacement for Anthony at the moment, so the ball-handling responsibilities could be shared for a bit. That may lead to Terrence Ross having a larger share in the offense along with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Ross is the most available player on the fantasy basketball waiver wire and he could be an intriguing pickup because of his veteran presence and three-point shooting ability.

The Charlotte Hornets are also dealing with a point guard injury, but Dennis Smith Jr. is on the roster as a replacement for Terry Rozier.

Smith should be a hot commodity on the waiver wire after his tremendous performance on Wednesday night. He could provide a huge boost to fantasy basketball players in dire straits at point guard at the moment.