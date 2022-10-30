MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz Amid 2022 World Series

1 of 3

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

One of the prized free agents this offseason, there is a very real likelihood that Trea Turner will not return to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the 2020 world champs already have their eye on his potential replacement.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the team is eyeing Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. "They love everything he brings, and thus far don’t seem to have 2017 reservations."

Statistically, Correa was a better hitter than Turner in 2022.

He hit 22 home runs to Turner's 21, had a higher on-base percentage (.366 to .343), slugging percentage (.466 to .465) and OPS+ (140 to 121). The numbers are not drastically different, though, so one would be hard-pressed to suggest Correa would be either a step down from or a marked improvement over Turner.

Turner is faster and combines that with his power-hitting to create a more well-rounded player with the ability to steal bases (27), something Correa simply did not do at all in 2022.

There is always the potential that Turner returns to the Dodgers but a desire to be closer to his home in Florida and continued ties to Philadelphia and former teammate Bryce Harper continue to suggest he may find his best fit with the defending National League champions.

Luckily for Los Angeles, there are a few other star shortstops available this offseason, including Boston's Xander Bogaerts and Atlanta's Dansby Swanson. Either would be an above-average addition to an organization looking to build on a historic 2022 that ended flat and disappointingly in the playoffs.