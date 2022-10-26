Nets' Ben Simmons Discusses Breaking 'Really Ugly' Slump: 'I Was Playing Like S--t'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Simmons has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season, fouling out of two of his first three games and generally struggling to find any sort of scoring rhythm.

He acknowledged Wednesday that it hasn't been pretty.

"There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night for me," Simmons told reporters. "I've had a couple of games I was playing like s--t."

