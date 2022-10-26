X

    Nets' Ben Simmons Discusses Breaking 'Really Ugly' Slump: 'I Was Playing Like S--t'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2022

    MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 24: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 24, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ben Simmons has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season, fouling out of two of his first three games and generally struggling to find any sort of scoring rhythm.

    He acknowledged Wednesday that it hasn't been pretty.

    "There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night for me," Simmons told reporters. "I've had a couple of games I was playing like s--t."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

