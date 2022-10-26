La La Anthony Says Trade to Knicks Contributed to Her and Carmelo's Divorce

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

La La Anthony said her marriage to Carmelo Anthony began to unravel after he was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011.

"When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that's when things became complicated," La La said during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast (h/t TMZ Sports).

"I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage."

The couple was engaged in 2004 and married in 2010. La La filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Anthony was traded to the Knicks in a blockbuster deal in February 2011. He played in New York for six years, capped by the 2016-17 campaign.

La La noted there were other factors that caused the marriage to crumble but that the public scrutiny made things difficult.

"That's not the only reason things didn't work out, but things got tough with New York," La La said. "Just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing."

She also noted, though, that their relationship featured highs along with the lows.

"It wasn't all bad," she said. "Like, we had great, great times."

La La also said she and Carmelo are still friends. They co-parent their son, 15-year-old Kiyan, sans any problems as well.