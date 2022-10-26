Kurt Warner Thinks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady Are 'Exhausted,' Should Consider Retiring

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner believes it may be time for a pair of future Hall of Famers to consider stepping away from the game.

In an interview with Lanae Brody of People, Warner suggested Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be wise to give thought to retiring: "I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted. It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.'"

Brady and Rodgers are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but the 2022 season has been a massive struggle for them. Brady's Bucs and Rodgers' Packers are both off to hugely disappointing and underwhelming 3-4 starts.

Neither Brady nor Rodgers is accustomed to performing at their current levels, as Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP, while Rodgers is a one-time Super Bowl champ and four-time MVP.

In fact, Rodgers is the two-time defending MVP. He and the Green Bay offense, however, have been out of sync following the offseason trade of wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Rodgers is without proven wideouts, Brady still has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Tight end Rob Gronkowski retired, though, and it is fair to wonder if the head coaching change from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles has impacted him.

Brady is reportedly experiencing off-field issues as well. Brody and Jason Hahn reported earlier this month that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have long had marital problems.

Following the 2021 season, Brady announced his retirement from football, but he changed his mind shortly thereafter. There has been speculation that the about-face strained their marriage.

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding Brady's and Rodgers' on-field problems this season, Warner noted he sensed a lack of joy for football, saying: "It's not being defeated. That's not saying you can't do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them."

Despite leading the Arizona Cardinals to their first Super Bowl in his second-to-last season and the playoffs in his final season, Warner said he experienced similar feelings near the end of his career.

Even so, it would be early for Brady and Rodgers to pull the plugs on their seasons and careers.

Despite their records, the Bucs are tied for first place in the weak NFC South, and the Packers are second in the NFC North and very much in the wild-card race.

Both legendary quarterbacks could retire now and be celebrated as two of the best ever, but given the competitive spirit they have displayed over the years, it seems unlikely that they would want to go out on those terms.