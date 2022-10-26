X

    Russell Wilson Says He Worked Out for 4 Hours During Broncos' 8-Hour Flight to London

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2022

    Russell Wilson
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed last week's loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, said he worked out to stay loose during the team's eight-hour flight to London ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR

    Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep.

    Wilson also declared himself ready to return after the one-game absence.

    Mike Klis @mikeklis

    Russell Wilson: “I feel good. I’m ready to rock.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/LUuxQUnSXa">pic.twitter.com/LUuxQUnSXa</a>

    Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett added the quarterback is "trending in the right way" to play Sunday against the Jags.

    Wilson hasn't delivered the type of game-changing performances Denver sought when it acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks as part of a blockbuster trade in March.

    The nine-time Pro Bowler has completed just 58.6 percent of his throws for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in six games. He's added one rushing score.

    He ranks 29th out of 32 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN's Total QBR, and he's received a lackluster 59.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

    While Wilson hasn't lived up to expectations, he's still the Broncos' best option under center. Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson, who's on the practice squad, are the team's reserves.

    Denver, which ranks last in the league in points per game (14.3), will attempt to start finding an offensive rhythm against a Jags defense that's tied for 10th in points allowed per contest (19.6).

    Russell Wilson Says He Worked Out for 4 Hours During Broncos' 8-Hour Flight to London
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Kickoff at London's Wembley Stadium is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.