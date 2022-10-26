Russell Wilson Says He Worked Out for 4 Hours During Broncos' 8-Hour Flight to London

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed last week's loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, said he worked out to stay loose during the team's eight-hour flight to London ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson also declared himself ready to return after the one-game absence.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett added the quarterback is "trending in the right way" to play Sunday against the Jags.

Wilson hasn't delivered the type of game-changing performances Denver sought when it acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks as part of a blockbuster trade in March.

The nine-time Pro Bowler has completed just 58.6 percent of his throws for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in six games. He's added one rushing score.

He ranks 29th out of 32 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN's Total QBR, and he's received a lackluster 59.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

While Wilson hasn't lived up to expectations, he's still the Broncos' best option under center. Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson, who's on the practice squad, are the team's reserves.

Denver, which ranks last in the league in points per game (14.3), will attempt to start finding an offensive rhythm against a Jags defense that's tied for 10th in points allowed per contest (19.6).

Kickoff at London's Wembley Stadium is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.