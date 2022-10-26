Phillies' Citizens Bank Park World Series Tickets Selling for Average of Over $3,200

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The average cost for a World Series ticket to watch the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies play in Citizens Bank Park is over $3,200, per Molly McVety of the News Journal.

The Phillies will host the Astros for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) in the best-of-seven series at that stadium.

The first game at Citizens Bank Park will go down Monday evening before Game 4 on Tuesday and then Game 5 if needed Wednesday.

Houston is hosting Philadelphia for Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday, respectively in Minute Maid Park. Games 6 and 7, if needed, will occur Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Houston home game ticket prices average around $1,500, per McVety, who provided more information on the cost it takes to watch the Fall Classic in person in Philadelphia:

"Philadelphia’s first home game will be played on Halloween night. The cheapest prices for two standing-room tickets are just under $1,000 on ticket resale website Stubhub. Lower-level tickets above the Phillies’ dugout are selling for around $4,000 on the same site. And one pair of Diamond Club tickets are selling for $17,100 each."

The Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009 when they fell to the New York Yankees in six games.

The year before, Philadelphia defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win their second-ever World Series.

Houston is in the World Series for the fourth time since 2017. The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers that year but fell to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Atlanta Braves in 2021.