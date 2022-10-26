X

    Lakers Rumors: LA Hasn't Revisited Trade Talks with Jazz, Pacers This Season

    Adam WellsOctober 26, 2022

    SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 14: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 14, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Amid an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 season and no signs of hope on the horizon, the Los Angeles Lakers don't appear to be in a rush to make any roster moves.

    On Wednesday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Lakers haven't attempted to re-engage the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz in trade talks after their reported negotiations during the offseason.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

