Lakers Rumors: LA Hasn't Revisited Trade Talks with Jazz, Pacers This Season

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 season and no signs of hope on the horizon, the Los Angeles Lakers don't appear to be in a rush to make any roster moves.

On Wednesday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Lakers haven't attempted to re-engage the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz in trade talks after their reported negotiations during the offseason.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.