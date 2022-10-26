ESPN: Rams 'Lurking' in Pass-Rush Trade Market; LA Was 'in Heavy' on Brian Burns

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly "lurking on the pass-rush market" ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the Rams were "in heavy" on Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns to see whether he was available. The Panthers dealt star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

While L.A. has recorded a modest 12 sacks in six games so far this season, the team still ranks sixth in the NFL in pass-rush win rate, according to ESPN.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has paced the Rams with four sacks, while linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each have two apiece. The addition of Wagner has helped offset the loss of linebacker Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

The Rams are coming of their bye week, during which defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said it's important to get more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

"Our pass rush just in general has to pick up," Morris told reporters. "All those things are what make us great. When those things get rolling, our pass-rushers get home, they cause disruption, they tip balls, they make the things happen that make defense easy. We need more opportunities like that. Right now, we're playing decent, but you can play so much better, and we all know what it looks like."

Burns could have provided a massive boost, but for now, it doesn't appear the Panthers are heading toward a full-scale roster reconstruction following the McCaffrey trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday an unnamed team offered Carolina two first-round draft picks for Burns, who's tallied 30.5 sacks in 55 career games but were turned down, with the Panthers saying they're not looking to move the standout lineman.

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb is another marquee name who's been floated in the rumor mill leading up to the deadline and could be of interest to the Rams.

"Yeah, I heard about [the rumors], but I'm just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this," Chubb said Sunday, per Mike Klis of 9News. "I know it's a business and anything can happen, but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around."

The 2020 Pro Bowler has 5.5 sacks in seven appearances so far this season for the 2-5 Broncos.

Whether it's Burns, Chubb or another veteran, impact edge-rushers typically cost a king's ransom, so L.A. will have to pay up to make a game-changing addition to its front seven.