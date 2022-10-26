X

    Warriors Ripped by NBA Twitter for Poor Defense After Blowout Loss to Suns

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2022

    Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors' defense was questioned following a 134-105 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, which dropped the reigning NBA champions' record to 2-2.

    Phoenix shot 51.1 percent from the field and knocked down 12 threes on 41.4 percent efficiency as it improved to 3-1. Golden State also allowed the Suns to grab 14 offensive rebounds.

    "The commitment to defense isn't there," forward Draymond Green told reporters. "That's something we have to be better at, and it starts with me. And I'll make sure we get there. But right now, we are a decent offensive team and a bad defensive team. I don't expect that to be the case. It's something we can change, we've just got to commit to it."

    Although the sample size remains small, the Warriors rank 29th in points allowed per game (124) and 24th in opponents' field goal percentage (48.4) so far in 2022-23.

    Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to the Dubs' performance:

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Warriors have allowed 382 points in their last 3 games. <a href="https://t.co/NBN3xEpxAm">pic.twitter.com/NBN3xEpxAm</a>

    Warriors Ripped by NBA Twitter for Poor Defense After Blowout Loss to Suns
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jim Park🏀🌌 @Sheridanblog

    Warriors defense from last season to this season is night and day. Went from best defense to one of the worst right now. Embarrassing. If you think this is going to change magically without changes in rotation, you're kidding yourself.

    Justin (RIPKOBE) @ThePackageJG

    Whenever the warriors decide to play defense, their season will officially start

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    Warriors Defense from last year to this year is night and day<br><br>Losing guys like GP2 and Otto has hurt the team defense like crazy 😕

    jose ☔️ @KlayForTrey

    Warriors fans rn <a href="https://t.co/nWKBIymPZo">pic.twitter.com/nWKBIymPZo</a>

    UG(SCDG) @SCDG2330

    Damn allowed 125+ 3 games in a row…<br><br>Warriors defense is abysmal 💀💀💀

    🅰️nnoyed Warriors Fan 🏆 @GoIdenState

    Warriors defense lookin kinda sus this year..

    Kevin Zimmerman @KZimmermanAZ

    Good stat Dubs handed to TNT. Warriors have allowed three straight 70-point first halves. <br><br>Their defense needs lots of work.

    Cyrus Saatsaz @DogSurfRoadshow

    Despite some sloppiness the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> offense is fine. It’s the defense, and especially the perimeter defense, that’s a concern to start the year.

    Devin Booker led all scorers with 34 points to pace the Suns' offense. Mikal Bridges (17 points), Jock Landale (17), Deandre Ayton (16) and Chris Paul (16) also reached double figures in scoring as Phoenix kicked off a six-game homestand in emphatic fashion.

    It was a chippy contest with a lot of trash talk going in both directions, which included Klay Thompson being ejected in the third quarter after a verbal exchange with Booker.

    "We've got to remember that [as] defending champs, there's a different glow when you walk in," Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said. "Teams are trying to come at you, especially on the road, get their crowd into it. Their emotions are running high and they fed off of it. ... They had a bit of an edge after that moment that they capitalized on."

    Tensions won't have too much time to cool off as Golden State returns to Footprint Center for a rematch in a couple weeks (Nov. 16).

    Next up for the Warriors is a return home to the Chase Center for a clash with the Miami Heat on Thursday.

    The Suns are back in action Friday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.