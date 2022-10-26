Warriors Ripped by NBA Twitter for Poor Defense After Blowout Loss to Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' defense was questioned following a 134-105 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, which dropped the reigning NBA champions' record to 2-2.

Phoenix shot 51.1 percent from the field and knocked down 12 threes on 41.4 percent efficiency as it improved to 3-1. Golden State also allowed the Suns to grab 14 offensive rebounds.

"The commitment to defense isn't there," forward Draymond Green told reporters. "That's something we have to be better at, and it starts with me. And I'll make sure we get there. But right now, we are a decent offensive team and a bad defensive team. I don't expect that to be the case. It's something we can change, we've just got to commit to it."

Although the sample size remains small, the Warriors rank 29th in points allowed per game (124) and 24th in opponents' field goal percentage (48.4) so far in 2022-23.

Devin Booker led all scorers with 34 points to pace the Suns' offense. Mikal Bridges (17 points), Jock Landale (17), Deandre Ayton (16) and Chris Paul (16) also reached double figures in scoring as Phoenix kicked off a six-game homestand in emphatic fashion.

It was a chippy contest with a lot of trash talk going in both directions, which included Klay Thompson being ejected in the third quarter after a verbal exchange with Booker.

"We've got to remember that [as] defending champs, there's a different glow when you walk in," Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said. "Teams are trying to come at you, especially on the road, get their crowd into it. Their emotions are running high and they fed off of it. ... They had a bit of an edge after that moment that they capitalized on."

Tensions won't have too much time to cool off as Golden State returns to Footprint Center for a rematch in a couple weeks (Nov. 16).

Next up for the Warriors is a return home to the Chase Center for a clash with the Miami Heat on Thursday.

The Suns are back in action Friday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.