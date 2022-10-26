Devin Booker: Klay Thompson Emphasized Warriors' 4 NBA Title Rings Before Ejection

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker divulged that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had plenty to say about the Dubs' four championships in the past eight years during Phoenix's emphatic 134-105 win on Tuesday.

Thompson was ejected during the third quarter after he and Booker bumped chests while talking trash, resulting in double technical fouls. Thompson then shoved Suns wing Mikal Bridges, which yielded his second technical and his first ejection in 796 career NBA regular-season and playoff games.

Per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Booker revealed what Thompson was saying to the Suns bench as he walked off the court: "They have four rings, repeated over and over, and they do, and they did."

Booker added: "We're just two competitors. I love Klay Thompson. I have for a really long time. But it's not going to excuse from us being competitive and talking to each other. I've always admired his game, how he plays on both ends of the ball. And obviously, the rings speak for themselves."

The Warriors have been the dominant team in the NBA for nearly a decade, and although the Suns had the best record in the NBA last season, it was the Warriors who went the distance, represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals and beat the Boston Celtics.

In fact, the Suns didn't even make it to the Western Conference Finals, as they surprisingly fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round despite having a stacked lineup headlined by Booker, Bridges, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix is off to a strong start again this season at 3-1, and Tuesday's victory over Golden State can only be described as a statement win.

That is especially true for Booker, who outdueled both Thompson and Stephen Curry with a game-high 34 points to go along with seven assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Meanwhile, Thompson struggled mightily before his ejection, finishing with only two points on 1-of-8 shooting, plus two assists and one block.

That marked the continuation of a slow start for Thompson this season. He had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in Golden State's previous game against the Sacramento Kings and is averaging just 11.0 points per game for the 2-2 Warriors.

Frustration seemed to set in for Thompson on Tuesday, as he couldn't find his rhythm and the Warriors were thoroughly outplayed as a team as well.

Following the game, Curry said he loved to see Thompson jawing with the Suns because it made him feel like Thompson was "engaged" in the game and the situation.

That hasn't translated to great performances from Thompson thus far, but he will have a chance to right the ship Thursday when the Warriors host the Miami Heat.