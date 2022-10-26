AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 26

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Jon Moxley promised to be a fighting AEW World champion and to this point, has lived up to that promise. Wednesday night, he again proved his willingness to defend against anyone, anywhere as he squared off with the Lucha Bros' Penta El Zero Miedo in a star-studded main event.

That match headlined a broadcast that also saw Ring of Honor World and Pure champions Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in action, as well as the in-ring return of the very first AEW Women's champion, Riho.

Who emerged from the show with momentum on their side as AEW set its sights on its upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19?

Find out with this recap of this week's broadcast.

