AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 26
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Jon Moxley promised to be a fighting AEW World champion and to this point, has lived up to that promise. Wednesday night, he again proved his willingness to defend against anyone, anywhere as he squared off with the Lucha Bros' Penta El Zero Miedo in a star-studded main event.
That match headlined a broadcast that also saw Ring of Honor World and Pure champions Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in action, as well as the in-ring return of the very first AEW Women's champion, Riho.
Who emerged from the show with momentum on their side as AEW set its sights on its upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19?
Find out with this recap of this week's broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia
- No. 1 Contender's Match: FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory
- Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
- Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
- MJF promo
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
