NBA Twitter Raves About Luka Doncic's Dominance Despite Loss vs. Pelicans

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-111 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center to fall to 1-2 on the season, but some of the team's best players did all they could to try and help secure the victory.

Luka Doncic notched 37 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block, while Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 24 points, two rebounds and five assists. In addition, Christian Wood was impressive off the bench, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and one block.

A significant reason why the Mavericks failed to secure the victory was because the trio of Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee and Reggie Bullock, all starters, struggled to contribute offensively, combining for just 15 points.

Despite the loss, NBA fans on Twitter still praised Doncic for his performance as he joined Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry in scoring 30 points in each of his first three games of the 2022-23 season, per ESPN Stats and Info.

If Doncic's supporting cast had stepped up, the Mavericks may be sitting at 2-1 on the season instead of 1-2. Considering it's still very early, the franchise still has plenty of time to iron out the kinks.

The Mavericks are back in action on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.