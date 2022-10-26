X

    NBA Twitter Raves About Luka Doncic's Dominance Despite Loss vs. Pelicans

    Erin WalshOctober 26, 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 25, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-111 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center to fall to 1-2 on the season, but some of the team's best players did all they could to try and help secure the victory.

    Luka Doncic notched 37 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block, while Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 24 points, two rebounds and five assists. In addition, Christian Wood was impressive off the bench, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and one block.

    A significant reason why the Mavericks failed to secure the victory was because the trio of Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee and Reggie Bullock, all starters, struggled to contribute offensively, combining for just 15 points.

    Despite the loss, NBA fans on Twitter still praised Doncic for his performance as he joined Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry in scoring 30 points in each of his first three games of the 2022-23 season, per ESPN Stats and Info.

    Kane McCutchen @Kane_McCutchen6

    Luka Doncic is definitely gonna be a top three candidate for MVP this year no doubt about it

    Richard @TeamTchouameni

    Luka Doncic is a joy to watch

    NBA Twitter Raves About Luka Doncic's Dominance Despite Loss vs. Pelicans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    RK @RyanKingss

    Luka Doncic is unbelievable at the game of basketball. Dude makes everything look easy

    Matt @MattDallosta

    Luka Doncic is the truth, that step back 3 is automatic

    Lavender 🏳️‍⚧️ @tasteoflav

    Luka Doncic is ASTONISHINGLY good at basketball

    TB @SenrabG

    Luka Doncic is still out here embarrassing people on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> floors all across America.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mavericks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mavericks</a>

    Rob Greene @RobGreeneNBA

    Luka Doncic is so amazing, man.

    Spooky Vengeance Wood 👻 🪵 🐴 @Vengeancewood

    Luka Doncic wins MVP if the Mavs get 50+ wins

    Tadi Abedje @realTadiAbedje

    Luka Doncic almost hit the game winner in New Orleans. Despite that, he’s still a big time star in this league!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAonTNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAonTNT</a>

    Andrés y /medio/ @_Nepoznat_

    Mark my words: Luka Doncic is gonna be the 2022-2023 NBA MVP.

    If Doncic's supporting cast had stepped up, the Mavericks may be sitting at 2-1 on the season instead of 1-2. Considering it's still very early, the franchise still has plenty of time to iron out the kinks.

    The Mavericks are back in action on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.