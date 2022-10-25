LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power.

Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company.

They were joined by actor Kevin Hart and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., among others.

Novy-Williams noted Fanatics purchased Mitchell & Ness for $250 million in 2021 in a purchase that involved rappers Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Lil Baby. The investors will hold 25 percent of the company, while Fanatics will hold 75 percent of it.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin recently sold his ownership stake in the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, meaning there is less conflict of interest for him and the company to partner with these athletes.

The new investors could be involved in new collaborations or marketing measures given the developing partnership.

Mitchell & Ness started in 1904 as a sporting goods company and expanded to make the uniforms for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1933. It is now well known for its vintage jerseys and apparel across a number of sports.

Partnering with some of the NBA's biggest athletes figures to lead to even more designs down the line, and the inclusion of the 76ers' two biggest stars in Harden and Embiid is all the more notable given the company's Philadelphia roots.