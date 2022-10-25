X

    Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to Sit out vs. Thunder Due to Right Knee Injury Management

    The Los Angeles Clippers will be quite shorthanded for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Mark Medina of NBA.com noted the Clippers ruled star Kawhi Leonard out for "right knee injury management." He joins a list of absences that includes Paul George (non-COVID illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons).

