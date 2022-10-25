Oscar Tshiebwe Expects to Play in Kentucky's Opener After Surgery on Knee Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe said he "absolutely" plans to be ready for the team's first game against Howard on Nov. 7, according to Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press.

The reigning AP Player of the Year underwent a "minor" procedure on his knee this month, as head coach John Calipari explained on Twitter. Despite the issue, Tshiebwe doesn't expect to miss any regular-season action.

"To be honest, I don't think I will miss games other than exhibition games because it's not really necessary that I get this done," he said.

Tshiebwe is coming off a breakout season for the Wildcats after transferring from West Virginia.

The 6'9" forward averaged 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in 2021-22, winning the Naismith Award as the top player in college basketball. He helped Kentucky earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, although the squad was shockingly upset in the first round by Saint Peter's.

Despite interest from the NBA, Tshiebwe returned to school and enters as a unanimous preseason All-American with higher expectations going into 2022-23.

"He's a better passer. He's a better dribbler. He has a better feel. He talks," Calipari said, per the AP's John Marshall. "Offensively he knows the plays better. And he's authentic."

There will be a lot of eyes on Tshiebwe this season with Kentucky entering No. 4 in the preseason AP poll.