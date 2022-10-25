Karl-Anthony Towns on Reaction to Edwards Diet Comments: Not Hearing 'Outside Noise'

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns called his team "special" and said it isn't concerned about any "outside noise" amid its 2-2 start after he made comments about fellow star Anthony Edwards' diet.

Edwards struggled mightily in a 115-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday after shooting 3-of-15 (1-of-8 from three-point range) for nine points.

After the game, Towns had this to say to reporters when asked about how he can help Edwards on the back end of back-to-backs (the Wolves also played on Sunday).

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything," Towns said.

"That'll be on me. I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeye's and all that s--t. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes. But also, that falls on me too, you know. The old cliché falls on you. Everyone wants to take the blame, but it's on all of us."

Those comments led to various reactions on sports media outlets and Twitter, but Towns appears focused on the task at hand.

Edwards said during the preseason that he planned on improving his diet by cutting out some fast food, including Popeyes.

It's been a slow start for Edwards, who is shooting just 25.8 percent from three thus far. But Towns hasn't fared well either, shooting just 41.0 percent from the field while averaging 20.3 points per game. He has averaged 23.2 points on 52.7 percent shooting for his career.

The Timberwolves entered this season with higher expectations after adding All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the starting lineup alongside Towns, Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels.

The early-season schedule looked easy on paper. However, the T-Wolves lost home games to the Spurs and Utah Jazz around a pair of wins versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their offense has struggled, with the team notably hitting just 28.7 percent of three-pointers (second-worst mark in the NBA).

The Jazz and Spurs are off to hot starts at 3-1, so it's conceivable that preseason notions had them pegged a bit too low, but Minnesota opened its championship window now after dealing a mountain of picks to the Jazz for Gobert.

The slow start isn't ideal, although there's plenty of time to get back on track. The Timberwolves look to re-enter the win column Wednesday at home in a rematch with the Spurs.