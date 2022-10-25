Hawks' Trae Young, Wizards' Bradley Beal Open to Playing for USA at 2023 World Cup

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Count Trae Young and Bradley Beal among the NBA superstars who will potentially make their Team USA debuts at the 2023 World Cup

“Yes, I’m definitely open to it,” Young told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “I mean, even since I was in high school, it’s been my dream as a basketball player. I’ve tried out multiple times since I’ve been in high school. There’s been a couple of times when I could have been on that team, and it kind of hurt my heart.”

Young failed in two attempts to make the national team under the former regime of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and longtime managing director Jerry Colangelo. He was left off the 2019 World Cup team that was scrambling for help, and in 2021 when the Americans needed a replacement for the Olympics, the nod went to Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, with whom Popovich had familiarity.

Beal likely would have already made his debut on the international stage if it weren't for outside forces. The birth of his son led to him withdrawing from consideration in 2019, and Beal missed the 2020 Summer Games after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I definitely see myself playing for USA,” Beal told The Athletic. “That’s always been a goal of mine, obviously to play in the Olympics, but there’s a step to get there [the World Cup]. So if it’s available to me, for sure.”

New Team USA leadership will be a major boost to Young in particular. Grant Hill, a Hawks minority owner, took over for Colangelo as executive director and shares a friendly relationship with Young.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr also has plenty of experience coaching high-level guards who sometimes take jaw-dropping three-point attempts. Kerr will likely be a better fit for Young than the more structured Popovich.

Beal will almost certainly be selected for the World Cup team and 2024 Olympic squad provided he remains healthy. His game is a near-perfect fit for the international level, and he's the type of player who can mesh with nearly any supporting cast.