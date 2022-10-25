Bucs' Mike Evans Says He Didn't Sign Autograph for Officials, Was Talking About Golf

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans told reporters Tuesday that he did not sign an autograph for a game official following Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

"I wasn't signing an autograph, I can tell you that," Evans said. "I talk to a lot of officials. We're all human beings. He's a nice guy. We were talking about golf. That's all we were talking about."

While walking off the field and into the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium after the game, Evans was caught on video appearing to sign an autograph for a game official.

The NFL reviewed the incident and announced Tuesday that the two officials seen with Evans did not ask him for an autograph:

"After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between [side judge] Jeff Lamberth, [line judge] Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph. Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday -- including during the pregame and postgame time periods."

The official was getting Evans' phone number in order to connect him with a golf professional so he could take lessons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The official borrowed paper from another official so he could write down the number.

Game officials are not allowed to ask players, coaches or other team staff members for autographs or memorabilia. However, they are allowed to do so if it's for charity, per ESPN's Jenna Laine, though that must be arranged through the NFL.

Evans, 29, is in his ninth NFL season. He has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers and has been a consistent performer in the team's offense, posting eight straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards.

Through six games this season, Evans has caught 33 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are back in action on Nov. 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. They are 3-4 on the season, tied for first in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons.