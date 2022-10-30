X

    Zion Williamson to Return to Pelicans After Missing Last 2 Games with Hip Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 21: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on October 21, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last two games with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Williamson experienced a hard fall to the court in New Orleans' 122-121 overtime defeat to the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23. Jordan Clarkson blocked his dunk attempt, and he wound up landing on his back.

    The Pelicans announced he suffered a posterior hip contusion, which was serious enough to knock him out of their next two games.

    After missing the entire 2021-22 season, the 22-year-old didn't take long to remind fans why he's such a heavily hyped talent. He posted 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 130-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets to open the campaign.

    Williamson is critical to New Orleans' hopes of not just returning to the playoffs but also improving upon its first-round exit from last season. His long-term importance to the franchise also requires carefully managing his workload in the short term given how much time he has missed because of injuries.

    Missing Williamson for a game or two every once in a while shouldn't be a big blow for the Pelicans as long as those absences don't begin to add up.

