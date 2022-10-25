Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United Training After Erik ten Hag Dialogue

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with the club Tuesday.

Ronaldo was omitted from the squad for United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea. In their previous match, a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, he left the bench before full-time, and manager Erik ten Hag subsequently confirmed the Portuguese refused to enter the fixture as a substitute.

According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Ronaldo and Ten Hag have maintained a "constant dialogue" following the Chelsea draw.

"Ten Hag happy issue has been dealt with and keen to move on," per Dawson.

This situation is driving home how Ronaldo needs Manchester United more than Manchester United need Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old is no longer so good to where he's automatically on the teamsheet for each and every match. His 18 goals in the Premier League last season don't paint an accurate picture of his full impact on the pitch, and now you can't count on him to regularly provide goals, either. He has one goal through eight league fixtures, and his 0.26 goals per 90 minutes are on pace to be his lowest since 2004-05, per FBRef.

Ten Hag basically holds all of the cards because Ronaldo can't afford to remain confined to the bench—or frozen out altogether—with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

Even presuming he doesn't get dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will want to be in form once the event rolls around next month. Both he and the national team will suffer if he's struggling for match fitness.

Earlier in his career, Ronaldo effectively had carte blanche because being one of the best players in the world affords you special privileges. Today, he's bound to come out on the losing end in any head-to-head battle with his manager.

As a result, the Portuguese is forced to make do for now until he can seek greener pastures in the January transfer window or upon the expiration of his contract in the summer.