Lakers Rumors: LA Pitched Multi-Team Trade Offers Throughout Offseason

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While the Los Angeles Lakers haven't executed a headline-grabbing trade after missing the playoffs in 2021-22, it wasn't for a lack of trying by general manager Rob Pelinka.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Pelinka not only threw out two-team proposals but also proposed three- and four-team swaps "throughout the summer and fall."

Windhorst didn't specify whether Russell Westbrook was included in the offers, but it's safe to assume the nine-time All-Star was part of the outgoing packages.

It was clear after last year Los Angeles needed to make at least one big upgrade to its roster, and an 0-3 start to 2022-23 has only reinforced that notion.

The conundrum for Pelinka now, however, is whether it even makes sense to leverage first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 into short-term help.

Windhorst presented one scenario in which the Lakers simply let Westbrook leave as a free agent at the end of the season. Then they'd still have those two first-rounders plus around $34.3 million in projected salary cap space, per Spotrac.

Of course, that would require the franchise to endure what's shaping up to be a brutal campaign, one that could end with once again failing to secure a postseason berth. Per NBA.com, L.A. is 24th in net rating (minus-6.2) in large part because of an offense that's averaging a league-worst 97.2 points per 100 possessions.

LeBron James, who turns 38 in December, may have some questions for the front office if he begins to sense it's another lost year in Southern California.

Still, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday the Lakers "appear determined to give the current roster a proper sample size of 20-to-25 games and assess their needs."

A prudent approach is wise because the team might begin to turn things around in a few weeks. Conversely, Pelinka could point to a losing record—assuming current trends continue—and argue a blockbuster trade isn't worth it if it's only going to result in the Lakers barely scraping by in the playoff race.

As painful as the latter scenario is, having cap space and two first-round picks—the value of which won't be dragged down by Westbrook's $47.1 million salary—might allow for Pelinka to meaningfully transform the team in a way he cannot at the present moment.