X

    Patriots Slammed for 'Pathetic' Loss to Bears as Zappe, Jones QB Controversy Stirs

    Doric SamOctober 25, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mac Jones #10 and Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots stand on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots have been the gold standard of the NFL for the better part of two decades as a team known for their solid play on both offense and defense. However, those days appear to be in the past.

    The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed in their 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football. New England was inept on offense and abysmal on defense, allowing a team that had struggled to start the season to dominate them in every facet of the game.

    The most notable thing the Patriots did on Monday was bench starting quarterback Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. The move initially looked brilliant when Zappe led New England to back-to-back touchdown drives, but the team wasn't able to sustain the momentum.

    The Patriots were out-gained by the Bears 390-260. Chicago totaled 243 yards on the ground compared to New England's 70. It was a surprisingly lackluster showing from a Bill Belichick-coached team on its home field.

    NFL Twitter unloaded on the Patriots for their ineptitude on Monday night:

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    Aside from a two minute stretch, the Bears have embarrassed the Patriots on both sides of the ball.

    Patriots Slammed for 'Pathetic' Loss to Bears as Zappe, Jones QB Controversy Stirs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Truly awful Patriots loss. Absolutely demolished on D. Coaching was abysmal on both sides. Starting rusty/limpy Mac at home was dumb. Just a debacle. Eberflus did a great job too.

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Bears — in every phase — have pulled a Belichick on Belichick. Patriots getting worked.

    Football @BostonConnr

    Just thought about all 30 other teams in the NFL watching this and thinking “oh so the Patriots really stink”

    Connor Clement @connorclementtv

    This loss will be hard to overcome for the Patriots. A must win game that was penciled in as a win for a team who felt and looked like it could compete for a playoff spot after last weeks win

    Ian Browne @IanMBrowne

    The Patriots have literally been outplayed in every facet of football tonight. Even the punter has been bad.

    Joe Miller III @joemillerwired

    The offensively inept Bears are going to beat the Patriots soundly. <br><br>Bizarre season.

    Paul Wentworth @paultwentworth

    Patriots defense hasn't turned up. Pathetic showing.

    Sheil Kapadia @SheilKapadia

    The Bears have had 9 offensive possessions. They have scored on 7 of them, including the last 5 in a row.<br><br>23 1st downs - already a season high.<br><br>Patriots defense getting cooked.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    Pathetic 3 quarters from the Patriots tbh<br><br>all phases

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    Third quarter possession breakdown...<br><br>Bears: 13 plays, 125 yards, 11:21 TOP<br><br>Patriots: 6 plays, 4 yards, 3:19 TOP

    Jerry Thornton @jerrythornton1

    If they shut the clock off and just let this game continue, the patriots wouldn’t make a stop before the heat death of the universe. And Trent Brown would have infinity penalties

    Tony Massarotti @TonyMassarotti

    Is it possible the Patriots just have zero quarterbacks?

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Truth be told. The Patriots don’t have a No. 1 quarterback right now.

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    Bears take a knee in the red zone. Patriots just got mercy ruled in Gillette. Embarrassing.

    Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain

    Bears notched their...<br>- First win over the Patriots since 2000 (had lost 5 in a row)<br>- First win as a 7.5+ point road underdog since 2015 (had lost 13 in a row)<br>- First win as a primetime underdog since 2020 (had lost 9 in a row)<br>- First win since Sept. 25 (had lost 3 in a row)

    New England reigned over the AFC East for years, but with Monday's loss, the team is now in last place and the only squad in the division without a winning record at 3-4. The Patriots are usually the picture of stability, but now they face questions at quarterback regarding whether it will be Jones or Zappe under center going forward.

    It will be interesting to see how New England tries to bounce back when it returns to action on Sunday in a crucial division matchup against the New York Jets.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.