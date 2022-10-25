X

    Patriots' Mac Jones Benched for Bailey Zappe After Throwing INT vs. Bears

    Doric SamOctober 25, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots walks on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' return from an ankle injury on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears quickly came to an end.

    After Jones threw an interception early in the second quarter, he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

    NFL @NFL

    One-handed!<a href="https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaquanBrisker</a> gets the INT. 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsNE</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc">https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc</a> <a href="https://t.co/4r3PeOsdHe">pic.twitter.com/4r3PeOsdHe</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.