Patriots' Mac Jones Benched for Bailey Zappe After Throwing INT vs. Bears

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' return from an ankle injury on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears quickly came to an end.

After Jones threw an interception early in the second quarter, he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.