Patriots' Mac Jones Benched for Bailey Zappe After Throwing INT vs. Bears

Patriots' Mac Jones Benched for Bailey Zappe After Throwing INT vs. BearsOctober 25, 2022
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' return from an ankle injury on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears quickly came to an end.
After Jones threw an interception early in the second quarter, he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.
NFL @NFL
One-handed!<a href="https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaquanBrisker</a> gets the INT. 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsNE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsNE</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc">https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc</a> <a href="https://t.co/4r3PeOsdHe">pic.twitter.com/4r3PeOsdHe</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.