Ben Simmons Crushed on Twitter for Hurting Nets Offense in Loss to Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was off the basketball court for a year prior to his return this season, so early growing pains were expected. But what he's shown so far has become concerning.

Simmons was ineffective on offense in Brooklyn's 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. He finished with seven points on 2-of-5 shooting, adding eight assists, three rebounds and five turnovers in 28 minutes before fouling out for the second time this season.

Through three games, Simmons has not shown any signs of progress. He has yet to score eight points and has been a detriment to the team at times.

Prior to his infamous mishap in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals while he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was a force on both ends of the floor who could control a game with his playmaking and outstanding defense. The three-time All-Star has not been able to put it all together this season, but it's too early for Brooklyn to give up on him.

The Nets will have to remain patient with Simmons, but it'll be hard to keep him on the court if he continues playing like this.

Brooklyn will look to bounce back when it returns to action Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.