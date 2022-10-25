X

    Ben Simmons Crushed on Twitter for Hurting Nets Offense in Loss to Grizzlies

    Doric SamOctober 25, 2022

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the basket against Steven Adams #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on October 24, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was off the basketball court for a year prior to his return this season, so early growing pains were expected. But what he's shown so far has become concerning.

    Simmons was ineffective on offense in Brooklyn's 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. He finished with seven points on 2-of-5 shooting, adding eight assists, three rebounds and five turnovers in 28 minutes before fouling out for the second time this season.

    Through three games, Simmons has not shown any signs of progress. He has yet to score eight points and has been a detriment to the team at times.

    Fans on social media were not happy with Simmons after another dud, and they didn't hold back:

    Rafael Barlowe @Barlowe500

    Ben Simmons is hurting Brooklyn more than he’s helping them. He has no desire to be aggressive and assertive on offense.

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Ben Simmons won’t even pretend to be aggressive offensively

    Gabe Kuhn @G_Kuhn71

    With respect to all my Ben Simmons apologists—wherever you may be—hear me out…<br><br>Maybe he’s just not…good anymore…?

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    The extent to which the Grizzlies aren't guarding Ben Simmons is hilarious. Santi Aldama had to work harder on defense in the Patriot League.

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    Either play Ben Simmons at center or pull him. This offense can’t continue.

    Boul. @CoryTownes

    Ben Simmons just be running around the court, man.

    Bryce Hayes @nxtprodigy

    Santi Aldama is out playing Ben Simmons <a href="https://t.co/1MqWrWtAhW">https://t.co/1MqWrWtAhW</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Ben Simmons in three games this season:<br><br>• 17 points<br>• 14 fouls 😬 <a href="https://t.co/GmAUp6Jqzv">pic.twitter.com/GmAUp6Jqzv</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ben Simmons fouled out on this play...<br><br>Do you agree with the call? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/9FkWVqZygv">pic.twitter.com/9FkWVqZygv</a>

    Matt Infield @Matt_Infield

    Ja just baited Ben Simmons into committing a really silly foul, his 6th so he's done for the night. <br><br>Fouling out twice in three games is a great start to his Nets career.

    Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

    Ja Morant just put on a IQ clinic and got Ben Simmons fouled out. Wow.

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Nets better with Ben Simmons off the court. I can only comment on what I’m seeing

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    So far this season 😳<br><br>James Harden: 107 points and 39 assists <br><br>Ben Simmons: 17 points and 21 assists <a href="https://t.co/191g4aFX4I">pic.twitter.com/191g4aFX4I</a>

    GⓂ️ @BlurzzIssues

    Ben Simmons is a waste of offense

    mev 🧸🌹🏀 @mevvybear

    Sixers won the Ben Simmons trade

    Prior to his infamous mishap in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals while he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was a force on both ends of the floor who could control a game with his playmaking and outstanding defense. The three-time All-Star has not been able to put it all together this season, but it's too early for Brooklyn to give up on him.

    The Nets will have to remain patient with Simmons, but it'll be hard to keep him on the court if he continues playing like this.

    Brooklyn will look to bounce back when it returns to action Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

