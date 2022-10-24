Report: James Robinson Traded to Jets from Jaguars After Breece Hall's Knee Injury

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

In the wake of a season-ending injury to star rookie running back Breece Hall, the New York Jets reportedly made a swift move to fortify their backfield.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets are set to acquire running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for draft pick compensation. Connor Hughes of SNY reported that Jacksonville will receive a sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that it would be a fifth-round pick if Robinson rushes for 600 yards this season.

Hall's promising rookie season ended when he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos. The 21-year-old was electrifying in seven games, rushing for 463 yards and four touchdowns with 19 catches for 218 yards and another score. His 681 scrimmage yards rank seventh in the NFL.

Robinson made a name for himself as a rookie in 2020 when he ran for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. His 1,414 yards from scrimmage marked a record for an undrafted player. The 24-year-old had a strong showing last year before he tore his Achilles against the Jets in December.

This season, Robinson has split carries with second-year running back Travis Etienne Jr. He rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries in seven games, reaching 100 yards once, in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He carried the ball 12 times or fewer in each of the next four games, including Sunday against the New York Giants when he didn't register a carry despite being active for the game.

Robinson is expected to pair with second-year running back Michael Carter. The Jets typically employed Hall and Carter in two-back sets, but Hall quickly established himself as the No. 1 option. While Robinson is likely to play behind Carter early on, it appears he will have the opportunity to fill Hall's role.

The Jets are one of the surprises of the season with a 5-2 record, but the injury to Hall was a major blow and was coupled with a season-ending torn triceps for standout offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The Jets will go for their fifth straight victory when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday.