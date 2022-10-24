Report: Jets' Breece Hall Diagnosed with Torn ACL, Meniscus Injury; Out for Season

Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Breece Hall's rookie season has come to a premature end after he suffered a torn ACL in the New York Jets' 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the running back has a minor meniscus injury as well.

Hall made an immediate impact on the Jets offense. Through the team's first seven games, he ran for 463 yards and four touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 218 yards and one score.

The 2022 second-round pick scored New York's only touchdown against Denver, getting loose for a 62-yard run in the second quarter.

Now, the Jets are left to hope Hall can pick right up from where he left off in 2023.

In the short term, his injury might force the front office to act since the team is on track to earn a wild-card bid at 5-2.

Michael Carter is poised to take over as the primary ball-carrier now. He hasn't gone above and beyond in his second season with 228 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per carry.

That the Jets selected Hall one year after using a fourth-round pick on Carter seemed to send a message about where the organization stood on the North Carolina product.

The NFL trade deadline will pass at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1. Until then, there's still time for general manager Joe Douglas to pursue all of his options to fortify the backfield.

Rich Cimini of ESPN speculated the Cleveland Browns' Kareem Hunt might be a target. It's no secret the Los Angeles Rams are looking to offload Cam Akers, too.

With New York in a good position early on to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010, it feels inevitable that Douglas will do something.