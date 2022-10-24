Eric Ortiz, 10-Time National Champion Cheerleader, Dies at Age 30

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cheerleader Eric Ortiz died Saturday at 30 years old.

The cause of death was not released, but TMZ Sports reported Ortiz "died unexpectedly."

Ortiz was a cheerleader for the University of Louisville and the GymTyme All-Stars and won 10 national championships and two world championships during his career.

GymTyme All-Stars released a statement regarding his death:

"Eric Ortiz was a force when he joined our program. He could stunt, tumble, jump, dance, and perform with some of the greatest athletes that have ever stepped a shoe onto a cheer floor. He was captivating as an athlete. He could do it all and that he did. He was a leader at practice and on the competition floor.

"Eric was a sweet, amazing, and genuine person. There were always plenty of smiles, hugs, and reasons to laugh when he was near. His positivity was infectious with his teammates, program, and friends. He was a light that pushed whatever darkness and worry present- away.

"As we all face this moment of darkness together, we will remember that we are not alone. We still have each other and our memories of you. We will miss you terribly but know you would want us to live our best life.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of your magnificent time here."

Gabi Butler, who stars on the Netflix show Cheer, also reacted to Ortiz's death on Facebook and said, "My heart is completely torn into a million pieces…. the thought of not being able to hear your laugh or see that beautiful smile shatters me. Eric Ortiz, you were the most beautiful soul i’ve ever met."

According to an obituary, there will be a visitation for Ortiz on Thursday in Bronx, New York.