Jets' Elijah Moore Rejoins Team After Trade Request; Expected to Be Active in Week 8

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It appears as if the New York Jets will have wide receiver Elijah Moore for their Week 8 game against the rival New England Patriots.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Moore was back with the team Monday and will likely be active for the game.

The Ole Miss product did not play in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he requested a trade because he was "frustrated with his role and usage."

Saleh told reporters ahead of the Broncos game that the team did not plan to trade the wide receiver and the request was "part of what we deal with every day."

The Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 to improve to 4-2, but Moore did not seem pleased in the aftermath of a game that saw him finish with zero targets.

He tweeted the following: "If I say what I really wanna say...I'll be the selfish guy...we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet. Just know I don't understand either."

Yet New York did not trade him and needs all the offensive firepower it can get after running back Breece Hall was lost for the season to a torn ACL and meniscus injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets have relied on a strong defense and the rushing attack during their four-game winning streak but may need to change their strategy without their breakout rookie in the backfield. Garrett Wilson (four catches for 24 yards) and Braxton Berrios (three catches for 15 yards) were the leading producers from the wide receiver spot during the win over Denver, and they did not put up impressive numbers.

Moore has 16 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns on the season and showed flashes of his potential as a rookie in 2021 on his way to 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns.

New York is staring at a critical stretch with its next three games against AFC East foes in the Patriots (twice) and Buffalo Bills, and finding a way to make up for the lost production of Hall will be all the more important.

Perhaps Moore can help it do just that while putting his trade request behind him as the season progresses.