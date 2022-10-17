X

    Jets' Elijah Moore: 'I Don’t Understand' Lack of Targets in Win Over Packers

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 25: New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 25, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    His team might have come out on the winning end Sunday, but New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore wasn't in a totally celebratory mood.

    Moore sounded off on the fact he didn't get a single target in New York's 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers:

    Elijah Moore @e_moore03

    If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either. <a href="https://t.co/mROuef1ejd">https://t.co/mROuef1ejd</a>

    Elijah Moore @e_moore03

    I support allll my teammates 💯percent too. Dey know it what it is! I’m behind em like no other. Everyone rocking out neeeeds to keeep rocking out dats part of why we winning! Don’t get it confused either.

    The 2021 second-round pick had an encouraging rookie season. He hauled in 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. However, a variety of factors have prevented him from building on that.

    The Jets used a top-10 pick on Garrett Wilson, who has provided an immediate impact. The former Ohio State standout has caught 24 passes for 290 yards and two scores.

    Breece Hall, another first-year player, is eating into his receivers' usage as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. His 218 receiving yards are the third-highest on the team.

    Compounding matters, Zach Wilson has been far from prolific since returning from a knee injury. Wilson only had 110 yards through the air Sunday after throwing for 462 yards in his first two starts back.

    Moore had nine targets in a Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the week before Wilson replaced Joe Flacco. In the three games since, he has eight combined targets.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    I think Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore miss Joe Flacco. <br><br>A combined 8 yards in the first half.

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    The Jets might be winning games, but Zach Wilson has killed the fantasy value of his wideouts. Only Corey Davis is averaging double digits (barely) with Wilson under center, while both Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are averaging fewer than five points per game.

    Of course, the goals of Moore may not totally align with that of head coach Robert Saleh and his staff. Saleh is paid to win games, and that's exactly what he's doing as New York is on track for an AFC wild-card berth thanks to a 4-2 start.

    Winning is also often the cure for all woes. As long as the team is doing well, players are more likely to avoid rocking the boat and stirring any internal drama.

    But you can't blame Moore for feeling a little frustrated at his usage Sunday.

