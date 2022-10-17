Jets' Elijah Moore: 'I Don’t Understand' Lack of Targets in Win Over Packers

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

His team might have come out on the winning end Sunday, but New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore wasn't in a totally celebratory mood.

Moore sounded off on the fact he didn't get a single target in New York's 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers:

The 2021 second-round pick had an encouraging rookie season. He hauled in 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. However, a variety of factors have prevented him from building on that.

The Jets used a top-10 pick on Garrett Wilson, who has provided an immediate impact. The former Ohio State standout has caught 24 passes for 290 yards and two scores.

Breece Hall, another first-year player, is eating into his receivers' usage as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. His 218 receiving yards are the third-highest on the team.

Compounding matters, Zach Wilson has been far from prolific since returning from a knee injury. Wilson only had 110 yards through the air Sunday after throwing for 462 yards in his first two starts back.

Moore had nine targets in a Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the week before Wilson replaced Joe Flacco. In the three games since, he has eight combined targets.

Of course, the goals of Moore may not totally align with that of head coach Robert Saleh and his staff. Saleh is paid to win games, and that's exactly what he's doing as New York is on track for an AFC wild-card berth thanks to a 4-2 start.

Winning is also often the cure for all woes. As long as the team is doing well, players are more likely to avoid rocking the boat and stirring any internal drama.

But you can't blame Moore for feeling a little frustrated at his usage Sunday.