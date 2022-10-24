WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Surpasses Drew McIntyre as SmackDown's Top Babyface Internally

Set Number: X161332 TK1

Bray Wyatt made an acclaimed return to WWE this month at the Extreme Rules premium live event, and it appears that he is set to be a major part of the company.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Wyatt is internally listed as the top babyface superstar on SmackDown Live, surpassing Drew McIntyre. WWE is reportedly ecstatic with how his return to the company has been received so far, and there are plans to continue building on that momentum:

"WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the SmackDown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list. WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he’s been the company’s top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters."

Wyatt has appeared on the blue brand in back-to-back weeks with a pair of promos that revealed a different side of his WWE character. While his direction is still unclear, he appears to be building toward an eventual return to in-ring action.

Positioning Wyatt as SmackDown's top babyface is a stark contrast to his booking during his first run in WWE. While he was one of the more popular Superstars on the roster, Wyatt rarely won any major feuds and dealt with start-and-stop pushes multiple times.

It will be exciting to see what's in store for him this time around.