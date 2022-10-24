DDP Praises Bray Wyatt; WWE Rumors on Contract Offer to Saraya and GCW Partnership

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

DDP Praises Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's WWE return has drawn overwhelmingly positive feedback, and the ever-positive Diamond Dallas Page isn't going to be the first to throw water on the fire.

Page praised WWE's handling of Wyatt's early booking, giving strong plaudits to how the build was handled.

"I just loved the way they teased it all the way through," Page said on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. "He is one of those creative cats who you got to hold them down, meaning Bray ... He's got all these crazy ideas and bottom line is, that's some really good s--t man. Like, what they, how they went to the crowd and showed the different little characters from his [Fun House], really cool. The lights are all out there and then you think you're not going to see it and boom, the door opens."

Wyatt made his return to WWE earlier this month at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. He's since been appearing exclusively on the SmackDown brand, though Raw has regularly featured his appearances as part of recap segments.

While comparing Wyatt to The Undertaker, Page said he hopes WWE keeps Wyatt a face moving forward rather than attempting to turn him heel.

"How they handled Bray was really good in the beginning before," Page said, "but then it sort of lost and got a little tarnished and then they brought him back with that new style of character, and I thought, 'Okay, where is he going with this,' and it just went and fizzled out and they let him go and I was like, 'Oh my God, how soon before Tony goes to pick him up' ... My question is, that character, how do you make him a heel? ... Maybe they listen to the crowd and they keep him the babyface."

There has not been much teased for the direction of Wyatt's character in terms of face vs. heel alignment, but that's probably for the best. Until there is a full-scale plan in place for what they want from him moving forward, these promos and vignettes are going to keep fans satisfied for the time being.

Triple H Wanted Saraya Back in WWE

When Saraya, then known as WWE's Paige, had her contract expire earlier this year, it looked like the book had closed on a once-promising career. Neck injuries derailed her WWE career, and with no backstage role seemingly in the offing, it appeared she would have to move forward outside of wrestling.

Whoops.

Saraya instead received medical clearances from several doctors and wound up making her debut for AEW last month and is now deep in the midst of a program with Britt Baker. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported WWE attempted to bring Saraya back in a potential general manager role and discussed having her return to in-ring competition as well, but she ultimately chose to sign with AEW.

Saraya told Chris Jericho she wondered whether she could be happy in WWE and praised AEW's creative freedom.

"I miss that side of wrestling where you can pitch your own ideas and you can just have fun. I haven't felt excited about wrestling in a very long time, so the first day of being here, it was awesome. Everyone is so nice. It's crazy just how different it can feel," Saraya said.

No Sign of WWE-GCW Partnership

Joey Janela is once again ribbing the internet.

Or least it appears that way.

Fightful Select reported there has been no indication of WWE and GCW having a working relationship despite rumors of a partnership percolating on the internet. Janela, the now-former AEW star who is a regular in GCW, stoked the flames of the rumors by telling people to tune into SmackDown—all while throwing some shade at AEW's Rampage in the process.

GCW is set to announce a streaming partner on Nov. 1, per Fightful, but it seems highly unlikely that the promotion would join WWE/Peacock. WWE has already scrubbed some of its most controversial content from the past from Peacock after the streaming service bought out WWE Network.

Peacock doesn't seem like a particularly likely home for a wrestling promotion where smashing someone in the head with a light tube is the way to properly say hello.

