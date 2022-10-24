WWE Elimination Chamber Announced for Montreal's Bell Centre in 2023

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 2009, a WWE Premium Live Event is coming to Montreal.

The 2023 Elimination Chamber event will be held at Montreal's Bell Centre on Saturday, Feb. 18, the company announced Monday. WWE will also host Friday Night SmackDown a day earlier from the Bell Center.

Montreal has hosted only three PLEs in WWE history, with the most famous being the 1997 Survivor Series—better known as the event where the Montreal Screwjob was born. WWE did not return to Montreal until No Way Out 2003, which was main-evented by The Rock and Hulk Hogan in a rematch of their WrestleMania X8 clash.

Breaking Point 2009 was the most recent Montreal-based PLE, which saw CM Punk earn a defining victory over The Undertaker in a submission match.

Suffice it to say, next year's Elimination Chamber will have pretty big shoes to fill.

The announcement of the Montreal event coincides with a recent report of WWE planning more international PLEs moving forward. That said, it is interesting that the event will still carry the Elimination Chamber Moniker, given there's been an expectation of fewer gimmick-based PLEs moving forward as well.

The 2022 Elimination Chamber event was held in Saudi Arabia, with Brock Lesnar coming away victorious and winning the WWE championship.

