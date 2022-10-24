Aaron Rodgers Listed as Double-Digit Underdog for 1st Time Ahead of Packers vs. Bills

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Losers of three straight games and with a trip to Buffalo on the Week 8 schedule, the Green Bay Packers are currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook for next Sunday's game against the Bills.

Ben Fawkes of VSiN reported it marks the first time in Aaron Rodgers' career he'll start a game as a double-digit underdog.

Green Bay's offensive woes continued in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, as Rodgers was limited to 194 yards on 23-of-35 passing. He has not topped 255 passing yards in a game all season and ranks 26th among quarterbacks in QBR (40.5).

"I'm not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us," Rodgers told reporters. "This week, nobody's going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football, with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."

The oddsmakers have plenty of reason to back the Bills. Buffalo looks like the Super Bowl favorite through the first seven weeks of the season, reeling off a 5-1 record and coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, the Bills are so historically backed by the books that they made Patrick Mahomes a home underdog for the first time in his career in Week 6.

With a bye week getting the Bills back to as close to full health as they've been since the opening of the season, Rodgers and Co. are going to have an uphill battle at covering 10.5 points—let alone pulling off an upset win.

That said, Rodgers is the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP for a reason. He's pulled off far bigger wins against far better teams in far more dire circumstances.

For what it's worth, that spread also means the Packers sit at +420 odds (bet $100 to win $420) to win the game outright. Bettors may never get a chance to roll the dice on Rodgers at +420 again the remainder of his career, so this may be a come-up chance of the season.