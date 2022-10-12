Patrick Mahomes Listed as Home Underdog for 1st Time Ahead of Bills-Chiefs Matchup

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the first time in his illustrious NFL career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to be a home underdog this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the 4-1 Chiefs as a 2.5-point underdog against the 4-1 Buffalo Bills despite the fact that Sunday's game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

If Buffalo's status as the favorite holds up until kickoff on Sunday, it will end Mahomes' record streak of 41 consecutive regular-season and playoff home games as a favorite to begin his career, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted that no player in the Super Bowl era, which began with the 1966 season, has had such a streak to start their career.

Mahomes was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, but it wasn't until the following season that he made his first home start since he spent almost all of his rookie year backing up Alex Smith.

It didn't take Mahomes long to establish himself as one of the league's elite quarterbacks, as he won the NFL MVP award in his first season as a starter in 2018, throwing for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Mahomes took the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game that season, followed by a Super Bowl win the next year and a Super Bowl appearance the year after that.

The 27-year-old Mahomes is leading the NFL so far this season with 15 touchdown passes, and while there aren't many who can stand toe-to-toe with him, Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be the one signal-caller capable of doing so.

Allen is the MVP front-runner so far this season with 1,651 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions through the air, plus 225 yards and two scores rushing.

He also nearly pulled off the upset over Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last season when he threw for 329 yards, four touchdowns and no picks in a heartbreaking 42-36 overtime loss.

Allen is 0-2 against Mahomes in the playoffs, but he and the Bills beat Mahomes and the Chiefs during the regular season at Arrowhead last year, and Vegas likes them to repeat the feat in 2022.

