WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 24

Seth Rollins (Credit: WWE)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on October 24.

With WWE Crown Jewel less than two weeks away, management has been hard at work setting up the feuds that will occupy the card.

Last week saw Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engage in a massive battle that destroyed part of the ringside area. The two powerhouses have been in the ring together before, but a high-profile singles match is something fans have been wanting for years.

We also saw the return of Elias, a rebranded Baron Corbin was introduced by JBL, The Miz took out Dexter Lumis before their scheduled match, and Damage CTRL continued its quest to dominate Raw.

Let's take a look at how WWE followed up on all of that on Monday's show.