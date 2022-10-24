WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 24

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 24October 24, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on October 24.
With WWE Crown Jewel less than two weeks away, management has been hard at work setting up the feuds that will occupy the card.
Last week saw Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engage in a massive battle that destroyed part of the ringside area. The two powerhouses have been in the ring together before, but a high-profile singles match is something fans have been wanting for years.
We also saw the return of Elias, a rebranded Baron Corbin was introduced by JBL, The Miz took out Dexter Lumis before their scheduled match, and Damage CTRL continued its quest to dominate Raw.
Let's take a look at how WWE followed up on all of that on Monday's show.
Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor
- Ripley got some heat when she said Dom was all man. WWE is doing a lot of implying about the nature of their relationship without stating that they are a couple.
- It would be so nice if WWE did more with NJPW so they could fully acknowledge the history of The Bullet Club without just making minor allusions to it.
- Anderson is one of those guys who can do a little bit of everything, so it's hard to ever classify him as a particular kind of wrestler.
- The dragon screw Anderson hit over the middle rope looked nasty.
- Anderson has a great spinebuster. Arn would be proud. He also hits a nice flying neckbreaker from the middle turnbuckle.
- Ripley hitting Gallows with a textbook body slam was an impressive feat of strength.
Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley opened Raw with a promo about how great they are. They bragged about Dom beating AJ Styles last week quite a bit.
They were soon joined by AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. The Phenomenal One mocked Dom for comparing himself to Eddie Guerrero and said he was more like James Ellsworth. The whole thing eventually led to Anderson and Balor starting their match.
The former Bullet Club allies locked up and after The Prince got in the first bit of offense. Anderson took control as the show went to a break.
Machine Gun began focusing on the leg of Balor, but it didn't take the leader of Judgment Day to make a comeback. This promo segment and match combined to fill up the first half-hour of the show, so Balor and Anderson had plenty of time to work.
Balor was able to score the win after some mayhem at ringside caused a few distractions. This bout had some great spots and lots of energy. It was a great way to kick things off. The promo was nothing special, but the match was tons of fun.
Winner: Finn Balor
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Highlights
The Miz vs. R-Truth
- Johnny Gargano trolling The Miz is top-tier television.
- It's great to see Truth still getting good reactions from the crowd. He is one of those guys who does everything at 100% no matter how bad it might be.
- Kevin Patrick acknowledging that The Miz and Truth used to be partners was nice. Sometimes it feels like WWE just ignores stuff like that for no reason.
The Miz came out to talk about his feud with Dexter Lumis. He mentioned how nobody has seen Tommaso Ciampa in weeks and claimed that he has been tormented by sleepless nights.
Johnny Gargano arrived to tell The Miz he is full of it. He revealed Ciampa is injured and not missing like The Miz thought. He said The A-Lister just has to tell the truth if he wants all of this to stop. This brought out R-truth...for some reason.
After some banter that didn't really do much other than create a few easy joke opportunities, This led to the former Awesome Truth partners having a singles match.
The Miz took control early by pretending to let Truth play to the crowd a bit, but that did not stop Truth from winning with a roll-up after The Miz was distracted by Gargano wearing clothes that made him look like Lumis.
This was somewhat entertaining, but it didn't do much to advance the storyline. Truth won't gain any momentum from this win, so the only thing this did was make The Miz look scared.
Winner: R-Truth
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali
- Ali's new shirt has a cool design. You can't immediately tell it's a WWE shirt and that makes it more likely to sell.
- Ali was wearing shorts instead of tights this week. He has had a few different looks since coming to WWE, but this one seems to fit him the best for some reason.
- Theory is somehow a little less annoying with a full beard instead of whatever kind of goatee he used to have.
- Rollins acknowledging his history with Theory from the ThunderDome era was a nice bit of continuity.
- The spot when Ali interrupted Theory's selfie was funny and will probably look great if WWE gets the footage from the phone.
Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali met for a singles match, but they were not alone. Seth Rollins joined the commentary team to watch the action.
Mr. Money in the Bank showed off his power by immediately shoving Ali to the ground. The high-flyer was able to get in a little offense before Theory regained the upper hand.
The rest of the match followed that pattern as it repeated. Theory used his power to throw Ali around while the former 205 Live standout used his agility and speed to counter when he could.
Rollins distracted Ali so Theory could trip him on the top rope and hit his finisher for the win. This match had its moments, but if it was supposed to help Ali in his feud with Rollins, it didn't accomplish its goal.
Rollins and Ali fought after the match until the U.S. champ retreated to the back.
Winner: Austin Theory
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Omos Squash
This week's show featured another squash match for Omos, but this time it was four local competitors instead of the usual two.
MVP asked the four men what chance they thought they would have against Omos if he could so easily push Strowman out of the ring.
At this point, these matches aren't doing anything to help The Nigerian Giant. We know he is big and strong, so these repeated squash matches are just pointless filler.
Unsurprisingly, Omos easily destroyed all four men to score the win. While this was unnecessary, the one good thing that can be said was that Omos looked decent, especially compared to how green he looked at this point last year.
Winner: Omos
Grade: D+