Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card Picks Before Raw

On paper, the match between Reigns and Paul hardly looks even.

The Tribal Chief has ruled over WWE for over two years as universal champion before adding the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 in April. He is the undisputed top star in the industry and the centerpiece of the company's creative efforts.

The idea of a celebrity, wrestling in only his third match, knocking him off his pedestal and claiming the world for the title sounds ridiculous. And it is, but WWE and Paul have done a wonderful job to this point of asking one particular question: What if it does happen?

That is the key to the hype surrounding this match and should be at the forefront of the next two weeks of build.

The bout is going to be hugely entertaining, and if his first two appearances between the ropes are any indication, the YouTuber is going to show up and show out. He's a ballsy kid who doesn't always know what he doesn't know, making his performances more organic and energized.

He will mesh well with Reigns, who is a spectacle performer with great timing and a flair for the dramatic. They are going to captivate the fans in Riyadh, and the result may be one of the most entertaining main events of the year.

As good as this will be, Reigns will retain his title. But this won't be the last time we see Paul compete in a WWE ring.

Prediction: Reigns retains