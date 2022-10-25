Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out for Pelicans vs. Mavericks Because of Injuries

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of injuries.

Since being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson has struggled to remain healthy, and those issues have continued into the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Duke standout suffered a posterior hip contusion in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday. He also dealt with an ankle issue during the preseason.

Ingram was placed into concussion protocol Monday after taking a blow to the head against Utah. He will have to gain clearance before returning to the floor.

Williamson is having a solid season, averaging 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor. Ingram is averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

During the 2019-20 season, Williamson appeared in just 24 games after missing the start of the campaign with a torn meniscus suffered during the preseason. The following year, he appeared in 61 games, but he missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

It's probably wishful thinking for him to play a full or near-full season. Aside from injuries, the Pelicans will surely give him a night off here and there to maintain his health.

CJ McCollum will be tasked to take on most of the lead scoring role with both Williamson and Ingram out, and Larry Nance Jr. and Trey Murphy III should see more minutes.