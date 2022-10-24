Heat's Caleb Martin Suspended 1 Game for Raptors Altercation, Christian Koloko Fined

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin got into an altercation with Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko in Saturday night's game, and he's now facing the consequences.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA gave Martin a one-game suspension for his involvement in the incident. His Miami teammate, Nikola Jovic, also received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area, while Koloko was fined $15,000.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

