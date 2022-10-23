X

    MLB Twitter in Awe of Bryce Harper's Clutch HR as Phillies Advance to World Series

    Erin WalshOctober 23, 2022

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after a two-run home run with J.T. Realmuto during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The Philadelphia Phillies are World Series-bound for the first time since 2009.

    Bryce Harper delivered the crushing blow to the San Diego Padres' championship hopes with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to secure Philly a 4-3 victory and a berth in the World Series.

    Harper went on to be named NLCS MVP.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE <a href="https://t.co/UjLTijwIqe">pic.twitter.com/UjLTijwIqe</a>

    Harper finished Game 5 with two hits in four at-bats. Rhys Hoskins delivered Philadelphia's other two runs on a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.

    Starting pitcher Zach Wheeler allowed two runs on three hits and struck out eight batters before exiting. Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, David Robertson and Ranger Suárez combined to close out the game in relief of Wheeler.

    The pitching was solid, but Harper's performance sent MLB Twitter into a frenzy:

    Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi

    “Man… I just did that.” <a href="https://twitter.com/bryceharper3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bryceharper3</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/JvL3tHuDRP">pic.twitter.com/JvL3tHuDRP</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Bryce Harper is everything he was supposed to be.

    Kane Kalas @KaneKalas

    Bryce Harper you are the man 🐜🪴 <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/highhopes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#highhopes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/redoctober?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#redoctober</a>

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    The new Mr. October, Bryce Harper.<br>This place is going crazy. Phillies up 4-3.

    Shukri Wrights @ShukriWrights

    Bryce Harper will never have to have to buy a Philly cheesesteak ever again in Philadelphia <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeres?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeres</a>

    Enrique Hernández @kikehndez

    BRYCE. HARPER! That’s the tweet

    Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri

    Bryce Harper after getting all those overrated and overhyped comments since he was 16. <a href="https://t.co/7V6TrH01b0">pic.twitter.com/7V6TrH01b0</a>

    Tim Kelly @TimKellySports

    Bryce Harper just delivered one of the greatest moments in Phillies history.

    JIMMY ROLLINS @JimmyRollins11

    <a href="https://twitter.com/bryceharper3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bryceharper3</a> LEGENDAY!!

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    BRYCE HARPER IS NOT A MORTAL MAN!!!!! OH MY GOD!!!!

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Bryce Harper gives the Phillies the lead!<br><br>2 run HR 🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/LPStZml41X">pic.twitter.com/LPStZml41X</a>

    🐺 @TravisFulgham

    I remember all the reporters trashing Bryce Harper for picking the Phillies

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    OH MY BRYCE HARPER <a href="https://t.co/vU2iMcTAy2">pic.twitter.com/vU2iMcTAy2</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    most XBH in single postseason, Phillies history:<br><br>2022 Bryce Harper: 11<br>2009 Ryan Howard: 10<br>2008 Jayson Werth: 10 <a href="https://t.co/x5azKB0OuC">https://t.co/x5azKB0OuC</a>

    AlaNNa Rizzo @alannarizzo

    I am flipping thrilled for <a href="https://twitter.com/bryceharper3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bryceharper3</a>! What a moment for the <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mlb</a> star.

    Jay Wright @VUCoachJWright

    This is incredible !!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/bryceharper3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bryceharper3</a> !! He is a super hero !! Go <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a>

    Harper signed with the Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019. That investment has paid off immensely for Philadelphia, who now has the chance to win its first World Series since 2008.

    The Phillies will take on the winner of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

