MLB Twitter in Awe of Bryce Harper's Clutch HR as Phillies Advance to World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are World Series-bound for the first time since 2009.

Bryce Harper delivered the crushing blow to the San Diego Padres' championship hopes with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to secure Philly a 4-3 victory and a berth in the World Series.

Harper went on to be named NLCS MVP.

Harper finished Game 5 with two hits in four at-bats. Rhys Hoskins delivered Philadelphia's other two runs on a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.

Starting pitcher Zach Wheeler allowed two runs on three hits and struck out eight batters before exiting. Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, David Robertson and Ranger Suárez combined to close out the game in relief of Wheeler.

Harper signed with the Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019. That investment has paid off immensely for Philadelphia, who now has the chance to win its first World Series since 2008.

The Phillies will take on the winner of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.