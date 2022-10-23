X

    Packers Fans Rip Aaron Rodgers, Offense as GB Hits Rock Bottom in Loss to Commanders

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2022

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Green Bay Packers suffered their third loss in a row with a 23-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders.

    Aaron Rodgers struggled once again, finishing 23-of-35 for 194 passing yards. Though he had two passing touchdowns, the offense was highly inconsistent with just one score until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.

    The defense had scored the other touchdown, keeping the Packers competitive despite the quarterback's up-and-down play.

    There were plenty of question marks about Rodgers throughout the game:

    Jake Ciely @allinkid

    Aaron Rodgers 2022 <a href="https://t.co/gf4m3srsuY">pic.twitter.com/gf4m3srsuY</a>

    Kent Swanson @kent_swanson

    Is Aaron Rodgers bad now?

    Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈🏀👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦🤘🚀 @mikewickett

    Aaron Rodgers has 2 speeds: 3 yard sideline pass or 70 yard overthrow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/simplify?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#simplify</a>

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Aaron Rodgers currently only has 38 yards against the Commanders, something is still very wrong there.

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    Aaron Rodgers out here with Bears passing numbers

    Wendell Ferreira @wendellfp

    It's not the offensive line. They have no weapons and Rodgers is playing the worst football of his career.

    Drew Beringer @drewberinger

    The Packers are afraid to bench Rodgers because if Love is better then they would have wasted $50 million <br><br>As it currently stands the offense can’t be any worse with Jordan Love taking snaps

    Ben Stinar @BenStinar

    Is it time to trade Aaron Rodgers?

    With a turnover and five punts, it wasn't the best day for the offense.

    Rodgers hasn't had much trust with his inexperienced receivers this year, and he showed his emotion after a drop by Romeo Doubs.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    “What the f--k are we doing?” - Aaron Rodgers 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/4cykqhy36j">pic.twitter.com/4cykqhy36j</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Aaron Rodgers is every Packers bettor rn <a href="https://t.co/GB9oKujlY9">pic.twitter.com/GB9oKujlY9</a>

    Carrington Harrison @cdotharrison

    Look at Rodgers’s body language, it’s everybody’s fault but his.

    Of Rodgers' 23 completions, 15 went to trusted options Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard.

    With Tom Brady also struggling in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, many fans were mocking the two veteran QBs.

    Travis Yost @travisyost

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers look horrific. Unwatchably bad.

    Lombardi Ave @lombardiave

    Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. <a href="https://t.co/fZi6Bp62c7">pic.twitter.com/fZi6Bp62c7</a>

    Tom Childs @tomchilds56

    Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady should both retire, tomorrow.

    Patrick Allen @RPatrickAllen

    Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady competing today: <a href="https://t.co/fbxNql0FNN">pic.twitter.com/fbxNql0FNN</a>

    Brandon Pope TV @BpopeTV

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers not beating the washed allegations, it seems

    Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler

    I wanna to schedule a group therapy call with Rodgers and Brady.

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Both Brady and Rodgers had 2021-Ben-Roethlisberger-esque "We Should Have Retired" moments this week

    The Packers fell to 3-4 with the latest loss, and the schedule only gets tougher with a road game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

    If Rodgers and the offense doesn't turn things around, this could end up being a long season in Green Bay.

