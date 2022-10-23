Packers Fans Rip Aaron Rodgers, Offense as GB Hits Rock Bottom in Loss to Commanders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers suffered their third loss in a row with a 23-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders.

Aaron Rodgers struggled once again, finishing 23-of-35 for 194 passing yards. Though he had two passing touchdowns, the offense was highly inconsistent with just one score until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.

The defense had scored the other touchdown, keeping the Packers competitive despite the quarterback's up-and-down play.

There were plenty of question marks about Rodgers throughout the game:

With a turnover and five punts, it wasn't the best day for the offense.

Rodgers hasn't had much trust with his inexperienced receivers this year, and he showed his emotion after a drop by Romeo Doubs.

Of Rodgers' 23 completions, 15 went to trusted options Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard.

With Tom Brady also struggling in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, many fans were mocking the two veteran QBs.

The Packers fell to 3-4 with the latest loss, and the schedule only gets tougher with a road game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

If Rodgers and the offense doesn't turn things around, this could end up being a long season in Green Bay.