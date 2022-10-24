4 Potential Landing Spots for Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

4 Potential Landing Spots for Manchester United Forward Cristiano RonaldoOctober 24, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move this January.
According to several reports, Manchester United is willing to let the 37-year-old go on a free transfer this winter.
After months of frustration, which culminated with the Portuguese walking off the field before the final whistle during United's 2-0 win against Tottenham, it appears that both the club and player are ready to move on.
With Ronaldo potentially looking to leave, what clubs could be interested in his services?
Not only will they need to deal with a demanding superstar, but it has to make sense from a sporting perspective as well.
Here are four potential landing spots for Ronaldo.
Chelsea FC
Chelsea could be an interesting option for Ronaldo if United doesn't mind sending him to a direct rival.
Once suitors of the 37-year-old, could the London-based club go back in for him? With an ambitious owner in Todd Boehly, why not make a January splash?
United would be giving Ronaldo to a rival, which could come back to bite them in the long run, especially if the fight for the top four spots gets close. But as Chelsea settles into the Graham Potter era, adding a player like Ronaldo would give them the extra firepower up top to possibly lift them into the title fight.
Sporting Club
A move back to his boyhood club could be another fascinating switch for Ronaldo.
Sporting CP currently sit in fourth place in their domestic league and have a great chance of making it out of their Champions League group.
It would be quite the fairytale story if they could bring Ronaldo back to help give them more attacking options, especially with their expansive brand of football.
Under manager Ruben Amorim, Sporting set up in a fluid 3-4-3. With a midfield double pivot giving the formation a solid base, flanked by wingbacks and a solid back three, Ronaldo could easily slot into the center-forward spot and roam freely without sacrificing their defensive shape.
It seems like a win-win. But romanticism aside, could Sporting afford him?
If they can, would Ronaldo be willing to go back?
Galatasaray
Galatasaray could be a unique landing spot for Ronaldo. The Turkish club aren't in the Champions League this season, but they do find themselves lingering just outside the top three qualification spots, sitting on 20 points in fifth place.
If Ronaldo wants to stay in Europe and no other options are on the table, leaving for Turkey could be a good move.
This season, Galatasaray has gone about its transfer business wisely, acquiring several high-profile players on free transfers.
If Ronaldo is serious about leaving United, joining forces with the likes of Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens in Turkey could be an enticing possibility.
Major League Soccer
Ronaldo has long been linked with a move to MLS. Could the Portuguese international finally make his way to the United States?
According to Diaro AS, Ronaldo could be open to a move to the league should he not find a European club to take his services.
MLS is a tricky league where aging superstars aren't always the answer. For every Kaká and Thierry Henry, there is a Blaise Matuidi and Andrea Pirlo who struggle to adapt.
Even though he's in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo could offer something to select MLS clubs. Who could realistically take that risk, though?
The Designated Player rule was designed for potential transfers like this. But given his age and tendency to cause a scene, some MLS teams might shy away from signing him to a DP spot.
Ronaldo will naturally be linked to clubs like Inter Miami, LAFC and the LA Galaxy, but as the league evolves, so do their rosters. A team like CF Montreal shows that aging talent isn't necessarily a recipe for success in MLS.