4 Potential Landing Spots for Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move this January.

According to several reports, Manchester United is willing to let the 37-year-old go on a free transfer this winter.

After months of frustration, which culminated with the Portuguese walking off the field before the final whistle during United's 2-0 win against Tottenham, it appears that both the club and player are ready to move on.

With Ronaldo potentially looking to leave, what clubs could be interested in his services?

Not only will they need to deal with a demanding superstar, but it has to make sense from a sporting perspective as well.

Here are four potential landing spots for Ronaldo.