AP College Football Poll 2022: Week 9 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Steve Conner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two top-10 upsets led to some more movement in the Associated Press poll heading into Week 9.

Ole Miss and UCLA suffered their first losses of the season on Saturday, while Alabama got back on track with a convincing win over Mississippi State. Ohio State and Tennessee also continued to cruise as they remain near the top of the latest poll.

AP Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

T-10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. North Carolina State

25. South Carolina

Clemson faced its toughest test of the season in Week 8 with Syracuse surprisingly entering with an undefeated record and No. 14 ranking. The Orange proved they belonged with a 21-7 lead, holding an 11-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers were still too tough to contain, with Will Shipley giving the home team the lead with a 50-yard run:

Clemson scored the only 17 points in the second half to win 27-21, staying alive in the playoff race while Syracuse dropped to No. 16.

Ole Miss fell from seventh to 15th in the latest poll after a blowout loss to LSU. Jayden Daniels was unstoppable with two passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

Ole Miss couldn't keep up offensively while suffering their first loss of the season.

In the Pac-12, Oregon impressed with a 45-30 win over previously unbeaten UCLA. Auburn transfer Bo Nix threw five touchdown passes for Oregon, which was too much for the Bruins to handle.

After a rough start to the season against Georgia, Oregon is now 6-1 and up to No. 8 in the AP poll.

Georgia remained No. 1 after a bye week, while No. 2 Ohio State earned a 54-10 win over Iowa. C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes as he continues to build his Heisman Trophy resume.

Alabama's defense stepped up this week after allowing 52 points to Tennessee in the last game. The Crimson Tide had a near shutout against Mississippi State before giving up a touchdown as time expired in an eventual 30-6 win.

TCU also kept itself in the playoff hunt with a come-from-behind win over Kansas State, scoring the final 28 points of the game. The 7-0 Horned Frogs are now No. 7 in the country.

There are only six undefeated teams remaining in FBS, and that number could fall next week with Ohio State facing Penn State and Tennessee hosting Kentucky.