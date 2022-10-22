Khabib Calls Islam Makhachev Best UFC Fighter in World After Charles Oliveira Win

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants the world to know Islam Makhachev is the best fighter in the world after the Russian star earned a submission win over Charles Oliveira to take the lightweight championship at UFC 280 on Saturday.

"I told you guys Islam Makhachev is the best fighter, not just in lightweight. He's No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world," Nurmagomedov said after the fight (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi). "Now plan is to fight pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski in his home of Australia."

After the challenge was made, Volkanovski got in the cage to accept a bout for the lightweight championship and unofficial title of best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Coming into Saturday's event from Abu Dhabi, Oliveira told reporters Makhachev was only getting a title shot because of his relationship with Nurmagomedov.

"I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world," Oliveira said. "But I think he should’ve fought somebody maybe in the top five like I did, not just surf on someone else’s wave and skip the line like he did."

It's not an unfair statement for Oliveira to make. Makhachev's last fight before Saturday's bout was over Bobby Green in February. Green has been a journeyman fighter for most of his tenure in UFC and has a 29-13-1 career record in 43 fights.

Makhachev was originally supposed to take on Beneil Dariush on the show, but Green got the spot when Dariush had to withdraw because of an ankle injury.

Nurmagomedov, who vacated the lightweight title when he retired from competition after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, has moved into the coaching ranks. Makhachev is one of the fighters working with The Eagle.

Oliveira won the vacant 155-pound title by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May 2021. Do Bronx was forced to vacate the championship for missing weight prior to his scheduled bout with Gaethje at UFC 274.

The win by Makhachev is, by far, the biggest of his career. It also improved his career record to 23-1.

Volkanovski is the most dominant current champion in UFC. The Great has held the featherweight crown for more than 1,000 days since beating Max Holloway in December 2019. He has successfully defended the title three times.

Despite primarily competing in the 145-pound division, Volkanovski does have three career fights as a lightweight. He hasn't competed in the division since 2016.