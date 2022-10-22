Nestor Cortes: Aaron Judge Should Be Named Yankees Captain If He Returns in 2023

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have not had a captain since Derek Jeter in 2014, but if Aaron Judge re-signs, he could take over as captain in the Bronx.

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes said Saturday that if Judge returns in 2023, he should undoubtedly serve as the team's captain, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

"Most of the guys in there agree with me," Cortes said.

There have been 11 captains in Yankees history—Jeter (2003-2014), Clark Griffith (1903-1905), Kid Elberfeld (1906-1907), Willie Keeler (1908-1909), Hal Chase (1910-1912), Frank Chance (1913), Roger Peckinpaugh (1914-1921), Babe Ruth (1922), Everett Scott (1922-1925), Lou Gehrig (1935-1939), Thurman Munson (1976-1979), Graig Nettles (1982-1984), Willie Randolph (1986-1988), Ron Guidry (1986-1988) and Don Mattingly (1991-1995).

Judge, who will become an unrestricted free agent this winter, was asked about possibly becoming captain during an appearance on R2C2 with CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco in February.

“It would be an incredible honor,” Judge said (h/t Gary Phillips of Sports Illustrated). “I can’t even fathom that to be honest.”

Judge added:

“It would be an incredible honor, but nothing honestly would ever change. I’d still try to hold myself the same way, try to hold myself to the highest standard and be accountable and be there for my teammates. If there is a captain named or no captain named, I’m still going to go out there and just be Aaron Judge and try to be the best leader and teammate I can be every day.”

After an impeccable 2022 campaign that saw him become the American League's all-time single-season home run leader with 62, breaking former Yankee Roger Maris' record of 61, Judge is in line to receive a significant pay raise this winter.

He declined a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Pinstripes earlier this year. Yankees president Randy Levine said last month that the team would make him a competitive offer once the season is over.

"We know his worth and what he means," Levine said on The Show podcast (h/t ESPN). "I don't know what's in his mind. All we can do is show him how much we'd like him to remain a Yankee."

Judge has spent his entire seven-year career with the Yankees and is coming off a 2022 season that saw him slash .311/.425/.686 and knock in 131 RBI in 157 games.

Considering the 30-year-old has been a leader both on and off the field, it would be no surprise to see him named the next captain of one of Major League Baseball's most historic franchises.