Logan Sargeant to Race for Williams; Would Be First American F1 Driver Since 2015

Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Logan Sargeant is on track to become the first American Formula One driver since 2015.

Per Williams Racing CEO and team principal Jost Capito (h/t ESPN's Nate Saunders), Sargeant will get the call to replace the outgoing Nicholas Latifi, pending him being granted an FIA superlicence.

According to Saunders, "Sargeant needs to have 40 points on his superlicence to join the grid—he now has 28 and could get 30 from planned Friday practice appearances in Mexico and Abu Dhabi if he completes over 100km, penalty free, in both."

In addition to taking part in those practice sessions, Williams announced Saturday that Sargeant, 21, will also compete in the Young Driver Test after the 2022 season.

Alexander Rossi was the last American to race in F1. He had five starts in 2014 and 2015.

Sargeant raced on the FIA Formula 3 Championship from 2019 to 2021 before getting the call to F2. He notably finished third overall in F3's 2020 season.

This year, Sargeant became the first American to ever win in F2 after emerging victorious at the British Grand Prix.

The Williams Driver Academy product got his first practice action at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.