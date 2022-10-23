Vezina Trophy 2022-23: Way-Too-Early Rankings for the NHL's Top Goalies

0 of 10

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (left) and Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy (Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

At the end of every season, the Vezina Trophy is awarded to the NHL's top goaltender as voted by the 32 general managers. Jacques Plante, Terry Sawchuk, Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek and Martin Brodeur are among the greats to win this award. The New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin took home the honor last season.

Shesterkin is among the favorites this season to win the prestigious trophy. Former winners, such as the Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy, finalists from last season, such as the Calgary Flames' Jacob Markstrom and promising netminders, like the Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger, could also be in the running.

Read on to find out where these goaltenders stand in our early rankings for the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy. Past and present on-ice performance factored into this listing. Last season's leaders for goals-against average and save percentage are based on 25-or-more games played, as per NHL.com.

If you agree or disagree with our choices or feel we skipped someone, let us know in the comments section.